Japanese firm eyes expansion, renews MEZ2 lease until 2049

ATOMED Cebu Inc. is looking to expand its operations in Cebu after renewing its long-term lease at MEZ2 Estate (Mactan Economic Zone 2) for another 25 years, extending their partnership until 2049.

This lease renewal reaffirms the company’s confidence in Cebu and in MEZ2 Estate’s strategic advantages, including its prime location, access to skilled talent and robust support for business growth.

“The estate’s excellent infrastructure, skilled local workforce and strategic location have been instrumental in our ability to effectively serve the global healthcare industry. As we extend our commitment, we are excited about expanding our operations and continuing our contribution to the community,” said Hideo Matsubara, president of Atomed Cebu Inc., in a statement.

Atomed Cebu aims to scale its production capacity by expanding its incubator assembly line, bolstering research and development and further investing in its workforce. This strategic expansion not only creates new job opportunities but also strengthens Atomed Cebu’s role as a key player in the global medical manufacturing sector.

According to Joy Abad, general manager of Atomed Cebu Inc., “the planned expansion at MEZ2 Estate will primarily focus on product variety output, allowing for greater output while maintaining a stable workforce.”

Atomed Cebu’s current workforce stood at 400.

Atomed Cebu Inc., is a manufacturer of medical disposables and incubators serving the Japanese healthcare market. It has been a key locator in MEZ2 Estate since 2003. Initially leasing 17,000 square meters, the company expanded its footprint to over 23,000 square meters in 2013 to accommodate its growing operations.

Cyel Auza, vice president for MEZ2 Estate Operations, said the lease renewal is a testament to the company’s shared vision of growth as it remains focused on enabling its locators to thrive and contribute to the local and national economy.

MEZ2 Estate is one of the four economic estates of AboitizInfra Capital.

It is a 63-hectare, mixed use development containing 46 locators, 70 retail stores, services, and restaurants, 18 office spaces and a transport hub. Fifty-three hectares is allocated for industrial use with the rest serving as a commercial area including The Outlets, the iMez Office building, among others. / KOC