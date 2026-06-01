Japanese firm invests P25B in PH

CEBU is set to benefit from a P25-billion expansion by Japanese electronics manufacturer MinebeaMitsumi Inc., which is expected to create around 3,000 new jobs in the Philippines.

Part of the investment will be directed toward the continued expansion of Cebu Mitsumi’s semiconductor operations, where the company plans to increase analog semiconductor production capacity starting in 2027 to meet rising global demand driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital infrastructure.

Cebu Mitsumi Inc., a subsidiary of MinebeaMitsumi, has a manufacturing plant in Danao City, Cebu.

The expansion was discussed during a meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and MinebeaMitsumi representative director, chairman and chief executive officer Yoshihisa Kainuma on the sidelines of the President’s state visit to Japan and the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of Philippines-Japan diplomatic relations.

In a statement by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the investment package includes the expansion of MinebeaMitsumi’s semiconductor back-end manufacturing operations, battery protection modules for hyperscale data centers and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technologies used in high-end smartphone cameras.

The company is allocating about P5 billion for battery protection modules used in hyperscale data centers and another P10 billion to expand manufacturing capacity for OIS technologies.

Long-term benefits

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the investment would deliver long-term benefits to Filipino workers and the country’s manufacturing sector.

“MinebeaMitsumi is already one of the Philippines’ largest Japanese investors and employers, with around 22,000 workers across facilities in Cebu, Batangas and Bataan. With the company’s expansion, we expect around 3,000 additional jobs to be created locally,” Roque said.

She said the company’s products play an important role in global supply chains, particularly in the automotive, electronics and digital infrastructure sectors.

“Beyond employment generation and skill development, the company’s electronic components used in vehicles contribute to the transportation sector’s supply chain, while also expanding local capabilities in advanced electronics, digital infrastructure and high-value manufacturing,” she added.

As of March 2026, MinebeaMitsumi had accumulated investments of approximately P53 billion in the Philippines. Its local facilities manufacture semiconductors, battery protection modules, precision motors and other advanced electronic components used in vehicles, smartphones, computers and digital infrastructure systems.

The latest investment supports the government’s semiconductor and electronics industry roadmap, which aims to raise the country’s semiconductor and electronics exports to $110 billion by 2030 while increasing participation in higher-value and technology-intensive manufacturing activities. / KOC