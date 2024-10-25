Japanese-inspired mall opens in Mandaue

SM PRIME Holdings Inc., the real estate arm of the SM Group, unveiled its 87th mall in the Philippines, opening its doors to the public in Mandaue City on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Named SM J Mall, this expansion marks the company’s fourth mall in Metro Cebu and eight in the Visayas.

“The opening of SM City J Mall reflects our confidence in the robust economic growth of Central Visayas,” said SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim. “This new mall is designed to cater to the increasing demand for premium commercial and lifestyle experiences in Mandaue City.”

Mandaue City is a first-class highly urbanized city located in the central-eastern coastal region of the island province of Cebu. It is the industrial hub in the Central Visayas region and hosts around 10,000 industrial and commercial locators.

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Central Visayas posted the highest economic growth rate among the country’s 17 regions in 2023, expanding by 7.3 percent.

SM J Mall is located along A.S. Fortuna St. in Barangay Bakilid. The four-level mall has over 100,000 square meters of gross floor area offering a diverse mix of retail, dining and entertainment options.

Reflecting strong tenant demand, SM City J Mall has already pre-leased approximately 80 percent of its gross leasable area. Anchor tenants include The SM Store, SM Hypermarket, SM Appliance Center, Watsons, Uniqlo, Levi’s, Miniso, Pet Express, Sports Central, Ace Hardware, BDO and Chinabank.

To enhance customer experience and drive foot traffic, SM J Mall will feature two Director’s Club cinemas, a curated Food Hall and unique lifestyle services. The building is also designed to provide ample parking for a thousand vehicles.

“Our expansion into thriving regional hubs like Mandaue City is integral to our strategy of driving economic progress across the Philippines and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders,” added Lim.

‘Japanese-inspired’

SM Supermalls president Steven Tan this is the first time that the company is doing a “differentiated mall.”

“The theme of this mall is very Japanese. If you’d look around from the decors, those patterns that you see are all Japanese-inspired,” Tan said, noting that the mall is also attached to Toyoko Inn, a Japanese hotel chain.

Part of the mall’s unique offering is the Izakaya Row and Izakaya Terrace.

“Izakaya Row” refers to a cluster or street lined with izakayas, which are casual Japanese pubs that serve a variety of alcoholic beverages and small dishes, often meant for sharing. Izakaya rows are popular nightlife spots where people gather after work or on weekends to eat, drink

and socialize.

“There would be a lot of new offerings that will be introduced almost every month,” said Tan.

Currently, the mall is 60 percent operational. However, with the holiday season approaching, they anticipate more tenants will open, aiming to reach 80 percent operational by the end of the year. / KOC