Japanese tech firm to expand in Cebu

LISTED Japanese tech firm Sansan Inc., a provider of cloud-based solutions that promote digital transformation (DX) and reshape how people work, will expand into larger premises for its Sansan Global Development Center Inc. in Cebu.

In a statement released Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, the company said the development comes as it nears its 50 software developer milestone, since it announced plans to hire up to 100 earlier in the year.

The center supports the development of Sansan’s product functions for global markets.

Focus region

Sansan has accelerated its overseas product expansion this year, including its namesake sales DX solution Sansan and online invoice receiving solution Bill One, with a focus on Southeast Asia, it said.

Through its overseas subsidiary Sansan Global Pte. Ltd., the company has been expanding availability of the Sansan and Bill One solutions in Thailand and Singapore. The company, however, does not currently offer its solutions to the Philippine market.

“When we decided to establish Sansan Global Development Center Inc. in Cebu earlier this year, it was with the goal of strengthening our product development for overseas markets,” Jay Pegarido, director and country manager at Sansan Global Development Center Inc., explained.

“This objective is being delivered on by our talented local technology team made up of some of the best software developers in the country,” said the Dipolog City native, a software engineer with over 20 years of experience working for Japanese tech firms.

Pegarido assured that the local technology team is free to pursue ideas while coordinating with the company’s Japan-based staff.

Invitation

“Our new, larger facilities in the Cebu Business Park area can accommodate up to 100 staff and include recreational breakout areas for engineers to connect with their coworkers away from the conventional office setting,” Pegarido said.

He encouraged information technology (IT) experts to apply for roles at Sansan’s Cebu center, acknowledging that Cebu is home to many talented engineers.

“The Philippines remains an attractive global IT hub for international companies, with Cebu notably offering a high level of IT education and a large pool of talented engineers,” Pegarido said. “We are excited to continue our recruitment drive for the best tech talent we can find as we work toward improving our overseas development environment.”

Sansan said it develops world-class products in both its home market of Japan and internationally in its bid to “become business infrastructure” for companies around the world.