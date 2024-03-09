Japanese tourists bound for Oslob hurt in road accident

FIVE of the 10 Japanese nationals who were traveling to Barangay Tan-awan, Oslob town, southern Cebu, to watch whale sharks ended up in the hospital after the van they were riding collided with a prime mover truck around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Barangay Langtad, City of Naga.

The injured foreigners, all of whom were female, were taken to separate hospitals along with the van’s driver, Baby June Fabillar Limbaga, 43, of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.