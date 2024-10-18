Jaraula cops 3rd PGT title

MURCIA, Negros Occidental -- Reymon Jaraula stormed past his rivals with a brilliant display of skill and composure, opening with a blistering start and maintaining his steely nerves down the stretch to fend off Angelo Que’s late surge, securing a one-stroke victory with a closing-round 68 in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge here on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

The win marked Jaraula’s third Philippine Golf Tour title, and it was a testament to his mettle and ability to execute under pressure.

Jaraula’s final-hole drama unfolded on the 180-yard par-3 18th, where a pulled tee shot into the wind landed him 40 yards left of the green, sparking hopes of a potential playoff with Que, who spiked his scorching 64 with closing back-to-back birdies.

The Bukidnon native, however, showed remarkable poise, producing a masterful chip shot that sent the ball bouncing through the green, rolling past four feet of the hole. After carefully studying the line from all angles, he confidently knocked in the par-saving putt, sealing his narrow one-shot victory over Que.

“I never doubted I could save that par. My caddie told me it was the perfect spot to make a chip shot,” said Jaraula in Filipino, who secured the victory with a 16-under 264 total, earning him P440,000.

Que, starting the day five shots back, birdied four of the last six holes to finish with a 64 and 15-under 265 total worth P287,500. Two flights behind the leader, Que’s rally forced Jaraula to dig deep, as any slip on the final hole could have led to a playoff.

But Jaraula remained unfazed, stringing together pars from the 12th through the 17th to keep his lead intact. Even when his punched 7-iron tee shot on No. 18 veered left, opening the door for Que, the 32-year-old displayed nerves of steel, calmly executing the chip and draining the decisive putt.

His composure was further tested when flightmates, Hyun Ho Rho and Jhonnel Ababa, positioned themselves for potential birdies on the 18th. Yet Jaraula never blinked. His ability to maintain focus and deliver in the clutch was emblematic of a player who thrives under pressure, underscoring his fortitude and determination to claim victory.

Rho birdied the last hole and finished with a 66 to claim solo third at 266 (P160,000).

“There was pressure on the back nine, especially after Que finished strong with two birdies. But I kept telling myself to just par the remaining holes, and that’s exactly what I did,” added Jaraula, who drew strength from his family and supporters.

The victory marked only the third in Jaraula’s 11-year professional career, a surprising statistic for a player who showed such brilliance and potential during his amateur days. Despite his talent, it took him six years to claim his first professional title in 2019, where he bested veteran Tony Lascuña in a thrilling sudden-death victory at Pueblo de Oro. / GOLF PINOY DOTCOM