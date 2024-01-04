Jared Bahay to ‘lie low’ for now, shifts focus to academics

AMID all the hullabaloo regarding Jared Bahay’s possible college destination, the 18-year-old is keen on lying low for now so he can focus on catching up with his schoolwork and the remaining months he has left at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

Fresh off leading the Magis Eagles to their third high school championship in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), rumors of Bahay supposedly reneging on his commitment to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons became the talk of the town during the holiday season.

However, in a brief message to this writer, Bahay explained that he will stay away from the limelight so he can concentrate on taking exams that he missed while he and the Magis Eagles were playing in the Cesafi finals. Not only is Bahay an ace on the basketball court, but he is also an honor student at the Ateneo de Cebu.

With regards to rumors of his de-commitment to UP, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño -- the team’s chief physician whom the Bahay family has appointed as their official spokesperson for this matter -- said that the point guard is keeping his options and has not committed to any other school.

Bahay is the top-ranked high school player in the country, which explains why lots of schools from the UAAP and NCAA are in pursuit of the crafty point guard.

He initially announced his commitment to joining the Fighting Maroons in March 2023. (JNP)