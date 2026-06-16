Jason Abalos, ready to help the cyclist who went viral after being punched

Jason Abalos said he is ready to help and support the cyclist who went viral after a video showed him being repeatedly punched by another cyclist.

The actor posted that he is willing to extend assistance to the cyclist involved in the viral incident, where he was seen being punched several times by another cyclist.

“Handsome, DM me, I’ve got you (smile emoji). Please show me that kid. Please also show me the stubborn one so he can become our friend. DM me as well,” Jason said in a Facebook post last Thursday, June 11.

In an interview with the 19-year-old cyclist in a vlog, he said he had already messaged the 14-year-old who bullied him. However, he did not receive a reply, as the teen’s companions suggested that the apology should be done in person instead.

Support continues to pour in for the victimized cyclist because of his kindness and restraint, as he did not fight back.

Meanwhile, the minor suspect has taken to social media to ask for forgiveness due to the large number of threats he has been receiving. His family has also reportedly been affected by the intense online backlash. / TRC S