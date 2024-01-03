Jax Basketball Weekend Camp commences

Hoop junkies who are looking to take their games to the next level may want to check out the Jax Basketball Weekend Camp, which opens this weekend, Jan. 6, 2024 at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

In this camp, basic, advanced and competitive level players will train under the watchful eyes of current Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras assistant coach Jacques Bautista, who is also the founder of numerous basketball leagues here in Cebu City, including the renowned Metro Cebu Basketball League.

The camp will run all of January. The Saturday sessions will start at 2 p.m. and will be held at the blue court. Meanwhile, the Sunday sessions will start at 10 a.m. and will be at the green court.

Registration fee is set at P2,000 and includes a training jersey. Interested parties may contact Bautista at 0919-086-1637.