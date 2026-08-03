Jay-R Siaboc left showbiz due to unfair treatment

CEBUANO singer and 2006 “Pinoy Dream Academy” first runner-up Jay-R Siaboc admitted that he personally chose to leave showbiz because of the discrimination he experienced.

“I left,” he confessed in an interview with vlogger Ogie Diaz. “I could handle the work, but I couldn’t handle the environment.”

One of his complaints was about his time as a regular performer on ABS-CBN’s Sunday show “ASAP,” where he said he would receive his assigned songs much later than other singers.

“Other singers would already have their songs by Tuesday for the Sunday show, but mine would only be given to me on Sunday morning,” he said.

“Then they would pressure me to sing it, scold me whenever I made mistakes during rehearsals and even insult me. Why weren’t they treating the others that way? Why was it like that with me? I really couldn’t understand it.”

Siaboc also shared that he once fainted during the taping of a television drama. However, only a few hours after being hospitalized, he was allegedly asked to return to the shooting location even though he was not yet fully fit to work.

The 39-year-old singer added that he only recently received the condominium unit that was part of his prize package, but it already had several damages when it was turned over to him.

He has long since returned to his hometown of Toledo City to be with his family. Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, he said he is not working as a tricycle driver and continues to earn from singing through various performance invitations. / TRC