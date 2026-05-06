Jay Sonza experiences breathing difficulty after NBI arrest

Former broadcaster Jay Sonza experienced breathing difficulty and was placed on a wheelchair after being arrested by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday evening in Quezon City.

The case reportedly involves cyberlibel linked to the alleged spread of false information regarding the health of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“Naaaresto na po natin itong si Jay Sonza na na-issuehan na po ng warrant ng RTC ng Pasay kaninang hapon,” NBI Director Melvin Matibag said in a report by GMA News.

Authorities said the case is considered a non-bailable offense.

Sonza’s lawyer, meanwhile, urged authorities to respect the rights of the former broadcaster, noting that he is already a senior citizen. / TRC S