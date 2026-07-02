Jayson Gainza also complains about his electric bill

After Barbie Imperial and Cacai Velasquez-Mitra, TV host-comedian Jayson Gainza has also complained to Manila Electric Company over his soaring electricity bill.

According to his social media post, his electricity bill for the month of June reached P17,845.79.

Addressing Meralco, Jayson wrote: “Dear Meralco, we don’t own a laundry shop, we don’t have an auto repair shop and we certainly don’t have four swimming pools. Please explain how you computed such a huge bill.”

He then jokingly added: “At this rate, if we switch to solar power, maybe our electricity bill will only go down to P12,000. Come on now — you might end up getting even richer!”/ TRC