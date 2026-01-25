Jayvee Lyn Lorejo leads Miss World Philippines charity visit in Cebu

Miss World Philippines candidate Jayvee Lyn Lorejo led a charity visit in Cebu earlier this week, heading a group of fellow candidates during outreach activities in the province.

The visit, held on Jan. 20, 2026 included a stop in the town of Asturias, where the candidates took part in community engagements as part of the pageant’s advocacy initiatives.

Lorejo was earlier named Darling of the Press during the official sashing ceremony held at Okada Manila on Jan. 16.

The 25-year-old representative of the Davao Region works as a flight stewardess for Philippine Airlines and is currently on leave to focus on preparations for the Miss World Philippines Grand Coronation Night, scheduled on Feb. 3 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Beyond pageantry, Lorejo is known for her work as an animal rescuer and as the founder of Pangga Project, an advocacy that provides healthcare access and basic necessities to senior citizens. She has shared that growing up under the care of her grandmother helped shape her commitment to elder care, which remains central to her advocacy work. / TRC S