Jazul considers retirement after roster revamp

VETERAN guard RJ Jazul is weighing retirement after becoming one of the casualties of the Phoenix Fuel Masters’ ongoing roster revamp.

Jazul, the longest-tenured player on the team, was moved to the unrestricted free agent list after the Fuel Masters opted not to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the month.

Despite remaining healthy and in playing shape, the 39-year-old former Smart Gilas Pilipinas said that he is seriously considering stepping away from the court to focus on launching his coaching career.

Jazul joined Phoenix in 2017 following a one-on-one trade with Simon Enciso from Alaska and has been a fixture with the franchise since. He was among six players downgraded to unrestricted free agent status after Charles Tiu took over as head coach, replacing Willy Wilson.

Also released as free agents were fellow veterans RR Garcia and Yousef Taha, along with JayJay Alejandro, Sean Manganti, and James Kwekuteye. / RSC