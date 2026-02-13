Jazz slapped with $500K fine for ‘tanking’

THE National Basketball Association (NBA) sent a clear message as it leveled a massive $500,000 fine against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 (PH time) for benching healthy players in recent games.

The investigation centered on the team’s handling of All-Star Lauri Markkanen and recent high-profile acquisition Jaren Jackson Jr. during close contests against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

The league also fined the Indiana Pacers $100,000 for holding out Pascal Siakam and two other starters in a Feb. 3 game against the Jazz.

The tactic, known as ‘tanking’, is used by coaches to improve draft position by fielding a non-competitive team and forfeiting victory.

The Player Participation Policy (PPP) was put in place in September 2023 to try to discourage clubs from intentionally losing in order to improve their chances with the draft lottery.

This year’s draft is considered the strongest in several years, possibly incentivizing clubs like the Jazz to position themselves for a high pick. / RSC