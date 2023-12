THE board of directors of Jollibee Foods Corp. approved on Dec. 15, 2023, the declaration of a regular cash dividend of P8.20525 per share for Series A preferred shares, for a total payout of P24,615,750.

The regular cash dividend will be given to JFC stockholders of record as of Jan. 3, 2024 (ex-dividend date of Jan. 2, 2024).

The payment date is on Jan. 15, 2024.