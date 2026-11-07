JBL turns up the holidays with a free Hydro Flask tumbler

The holiday season is here, and JBL is turning up the celebration with JBL “Turn Up the Holidays,” a special holiday promotion that makes shopping for your favorite people—and yourself—even more exciting.

From November 1 to December 31, 2026, customers who purchase participating JBL products from participating stores can receive a free Hydro Flask tumbler, adding a festive surprise to every eligible JBL purchase.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a music lover, party starter, movie buff, or someone who simply loves great sound, JBL has a wide range of products to make the holidays more memorable.

A JBL for every kind of holiday

From everyday listening to big-screen entertainment, selected JBL products come with a corresponding Hydro Flask tumbler as part of the “Turn Up the Holidays” promotion.