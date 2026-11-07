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JBL turns up the holidays with a free Hydro Flask tumbler

This holiday season, JBL is giving shoppers even more reasons to turn up the joy.
JBL turns up the holidays with a free Hydro Flask tumbler
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The holiday season is here, and JBL is turning up the celebration with JBL “Turn Up the Holidays,” a special holiday promotion that makes shopping for your favorite people—and yourself—even more exciting.

From November 1 to December 31, 2026, customers who purchase participating JBL products from participating stores can receive a free Hydro Flask tumbler, adding a festive surprise to every eligible JBL purchase.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a music lover, party starter, movie buff, or someone who simply loves great sound, JBL has a wide range of products to make the holidays more memorable.

A JBL for every kind of holiday

From everyday listening to big-screen entertainment, selected JBL products come with a corresponding Hydro Flask tumbler as part of the “Turn Up the Holidays” promotion.

NOTE: Hydro Flask tumbler size, color, type, and lid/cap design may vary depending on the participating JBL product and availability.

Turn up the holidays with JBL

The holidays are made for music, celebrations, and moments worth remembering. With JBL, shoppers can bring home the sound they love while enjoying a free Hydro Flask tumbler to make the season even more special.

To enjoy the offer, eligible purchases made from November 1 to December 31, 2026 must be registered at www.jblpromo.com.ph on or before March 2, 2027.

Once the purchase has been successfully registered and validated, customers can claim their Hydro Flask tumbler at their selected participating Bratpack redemption location. Claiming of the tumbler will be accepted until March 15, 2027.

Where to claim your Hydro Flask tumbler

Customers can choose from participating Bratpack redemption locations across the Philippines:

Metro Manila

  • Ayala Malls Greenbelt 5

  • Ayala Malls Manila Bay

  • Ayala Malls UP Town Center

  • Festival Mall

  • Robinsons Place Manila

  • Robinsons Magnolia

  • TriNoma

  • Greenhills Mall

  • Gateway Mall

Luzon

  • Ayala Malls Solenad

  • SM City Pampanga

Visayas

  • Ayala Center Cebu

  • Robinsons Bacolod

Mindanao

  • Ayala Malls Centrio

  • SM City Davao

The promotion is available at participating JBL Concept stores, partner dealers, their official online stores and websites, and the official JBL online store.

To learn more about JBL “Turn Up the Holidays,” including the complete list of participating products, stores, and promo details, visit www.jblpromo.com.ph.

For the latest JBL news, product updates, and holiday content, follow JBL Philippines on Facebook at @JBLPhilippines, Instagram at @jblph, and TikTok at @jblph_official.

Promo is subject to applicable mechanics, availability, and terms and conditions. DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-267947 Series of 2026. (Sponsored Content)