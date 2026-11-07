JBL turns up the holidays with a free Hydro Flask tumbler

The holiday season is here, and JBL is turning up the celebration with JBL “Turn Up the Holidays,” a special holiday promotion that makes shopping for your favorite people—and yourself—even more exciting.
From November 1 to December 31, 2026, customers who purchase participating JBL products from participating stores can receive a free Hydro Flask tumbler, adding a festive surprise to every eligible JBL purchase.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a music lover, party starter, movie buff, or someone who simply loves great sound, JBL has a wide range of products to make the holidays more memorable.
From everyday listening to big-screen entertainment, selected JBL products come with a corresponding Hydro Flask tumbler as part of the “Turn Up the Holidays” promotion.
NOTE: Hydro Flask tumbler size, color, type, and lid/cap design may vary depending on the participating JBL product and availability.
The holidays are made for music, celebrations, and moments worth remembering. With JBL, shoppers can bring home the sound they love while enjoying a free Hydro Flask tumbler to make the season even more special.
To enjoy the offer, eligible purchases made from November 1 to December 31, 2026 must be registered at on or before March 2, 2027.
Once the purchase has been successfully registered and validated, customers can claim their Hydro Flask tumbler at their selected participating Bratpack redemption location. Claiming of the tumbler will be accepted until March 15, 2027.
Customers can choose from participating Bratpack redemption locations across the Philippines:
Metro Manila
Ayala Malls Greenbelt 5
Ayala Malls Manila Bay
Ayala Malls UP Town Center
Festival Mall
Robinsons Place Manila
Robinsons Magnolia
TriNoma
Greenhills Mall
Gateway Mall
Luzon
Ayala Malls Solenad
SM City Pampanga
Visayas
Ayala Center Cebu
Robinsons Bacolod
Mindanao
Ayala Malls Centrio
SM City Davao
The promotion is available at participating JBL Concept stores, partner dealers, their official online stores and websites, and the official JBL online store.
To learn more about JBL “Turn Up the Holidays,” including the complete list of participating products, stores, and promo details, visit .
For the latest JBL news, product updates, and holiday content, follow JBL Philippines on Facebook at @JBLPhilippines, Instagram at @jblph, and TikTok at @jblph_official.
Promo is subject to applicable mechanics, availability, and terms and conditions. DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-267947 Series of 2026. (Sponsored Content)