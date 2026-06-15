JC Santos discharged from hospital, keeps condition private

ACTOR JC Santos has announced that he has been discharged from the hospital, though he has not revealed the exact nature of his medical condition.

In an Instagram post, Santos assured fans that he is recovering well.

“I’m okay and thankfully it wasn’t anything too serious. Maybe this was life’s way — or a divine intervention — telling me to slow down and get some much-needed rest. I may have pushed myself a little too hard,” he said.

The actor was rushed to the emergency room on June 8 after waking up feeling dizzy. He previously shared that several wires were attached to his chest as doctors conducted a series of tests, including an MRI, blood tests and a stress echocardiogram while he was under observation in the Neuro ICU.

Despite the health scare, Santos confirmed that he will continue performing in the upcoming production of “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 4,” which opens next week.

“Thank you again for all the love. It means more than you know. The show must go on,” Santos added. / TRC S