The full trailer for the film “Romano” was unveiled following a Holy Mass at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Nov. 18, 2026.

Among those who attended were JC Santos, who portrays Fr. Romano, along with Albert Martinez, Cris Villanueva, Ketchup Eusebio, Allan Paule, Rolly Inocencio, Joel Saracho and Raul Montesa.

The film is a biopic about Fr. Rosaleo “Rudy” Romano, a Redemptorist priest who mysteriously disappeared in July 1985 at the age of 44 and has never been found.

Fr. Romano, who was believed to have been abducted, was known for his advocacy for the rights of the poor during the dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Produced by Redemptio Studios, “Romano” is scheduled to hit cinemas on Dec. 16, the first day of Simbang Gabi. / TRC