JCI Cebu to install 78th president on March 19, 2026

THE Junior Chamber International Cebu (JCI Cebu) proudly announced its 78th Induction Ceremonies, set to take place on March 19, 2026, at Radisson Blu Cebu.

The event will formally install Daryl Niño Jabil as the organization’s 78th president, ushering in a new era of bold, purpose-driven leadership.

A distinguished leadership trainer, banker, entrepreneur, and active citizen, Jabil steps into the presidency with a compelling vision anchored on the call to action: “Dare to Elevate.”

His leadership agenda emphasizes intentional action, sustainable impact, and empowering members to become catalysts of meaningful change in their communities.

The induction ceremonies will gather an esteemed audience of business leaders, government officials, JCI members in the Philippines and Japan, and partners from across the country.

The evening will celebrate not only the installation of the 2026 Board of Directors but also the legacy of leadership that JCI Cebu has upheld for nearly eight decades.

In his inaugural address, Jabil is expected to challenge members and stakeholders to move beyond conventional leadership and embrace a mindset that prioritizes solutions, collaboration, and measurable impact.

Under his stewardship, JCI Cebu aims to strengthen its role as a premier leadership development organization aligned with the mission of Junior Chamber International.

“Today’s challenges demand leaders who are not merely active, but intentional,” Jabil shared in a pre-event statement. “This year, we DARE our members to rise above mediocrity, to build solutions that matter, and to elevate not only themselves but the communities we serve.”

The 78th Induction Ceremonies will also highlight the organization’s strategic direction for 2026, focusing on leadership development, community empowerment, and innovative programs that respond to current societal needs.

As JCI Cebu embarks on this new chapter, the organization reaffirms its commitment to developing young leaders who create positive change -- continuing a legacy that has shaped generations of Cebuano changemakers. (PR)