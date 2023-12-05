‘Jealousy’ drives fruit vendor to kill self

A 52-year-old fruit vendor who allegedly became envious after learning that his wife had a relationship with their driver took his own life around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 4, in Sitio Kalapokan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim, Arnel Malinao, 52, was found hanging inside their home’s restroom with a rope tied around his neck.

In an investigation conducted by the Mambaling police led by Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, the victim reportedly became enraged when he discovered that his wife was having an affair with their driver, which led the couple to frequent arguments.

Several hours before the incident, the victim and the driver reportedly got into a fist fight, with the latter overpowering the former.

After that, Malinao drank liquor and confided in his siblings about his issue.

However, on Monday evening, the victim was found dead inside their restroom. (GPL, TPT)