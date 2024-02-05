‘Jealousy’ drives man to kill uncle in Daanbantayan

A MAN killed his uncle due to jealousy.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday, February 5, 2024, in Sitio Malaumon, Barangay Tinubdan, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.
The victim, Cristitulo Broñona Casinillo, a senior citizen and farmer, died on the spot after being attacked by his nephew, Jorge Camay Casinillo, whom the police described as drug dependent.
The farmer’s head was chopped off and his body and legs were cut in half.
According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Alfredo Mandal, chief investigator of the Daanbantayan Police Station, the nephew accused the victim of having an affair with actress Gretchen Barreto.
(He was hallucinating that his uncle was his love rival for Gretchen Barreto. He beheaded him out of rage.)
Mandal told SunStar Cebu that the victim was in his backyard taking care of his fighting cocks when his nephew came over and repeatedly attacked him with a scythe and two bolos.
The culprit, not satisfied, chopped the victim's body and legs in half and beheaded him.
Several neighbors and family members saw the occurrence, but they refrained from intervening out of concern that they would also be attacked.
Mandal said the suspect was a former taxicab driver before he returned home after getting addicted to illegal substances. (GPL, TPT)