‘Jealousy’ drives man to kill uncle in Daanbantayan

A MAN killed his uncle due to jealousy.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday, February 5, 2024, in Sitio Malaumon, Barangay Tinubdan, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu.

The victim, Cristitulo Broñona Casinillo, a senior citizen and farmer, died on the spot after being attacked by his nephew, Jorge Camay Casinillo, whom the police described as drug dependent.

The farmer’s head was chopped off and his body and legs were cut in half.

According to Police Senior Master Sergeant Alfredo Mandal, chief investigator of the Daanbantayan Police Station, the nephew accused the victim of having an affair with actress Gretchen Barreto.