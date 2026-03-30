Jeepney driver’s earnings plunge as fuel costs double in Cebu

SEASONED jeepney driver Joel Dela Cruz, 55, from Lapu-Lapu City, said his fuel costs have more than doubled, with a full tank rising from P1,500 to over P3,000, severely affecting his livelihood.

After more than two decades on the road, he now struggles as his daily earnings have dropped from around P800 to as low as P300 to P500 amid rising diesel prices.

Dela Cruz is among the drivers bearing the brunt of record-high fuel prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Despite the financial strain, he continues to work to avoid going hungry while also managing his health needs, including maintenance medication for mild diabetes.

“Lisod man magbiya ta’g byahe kay basi’g wa ta’y makaon ba. Ako mismo naay maintenance, daghan kog tambal, kumpleto pas sakit,” said Dela Cruz.

Supporting two children, one in college and another in Grade 4, adds to the mounting pressure on his limited income.

With fare rates unchanged despite soaring fuel costs, Dela Cruz endures the hardship, striving to earn honestly while making do with what little he has. (DPC)