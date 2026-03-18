Jeepney fare hike stopped: Relief for commuters, new hardship for drivers

PRESIDENT Marcos has officially suspended the planned jeepney fare increase, stopping the minimum fare from rising to P14 for traditional jeepneys and P17 for modern units. While the move protects millions of students and workers from higher daily costs, it has sparked a heated debate over the survival of the transport sector.

The President explained that this is not the right time to add to the financial burden of citizens. To help, the government promised to speed up financial aid, expand toll discounts, and continue free-ride programs on public trains like the MRT and LRT.

The struggle for every peso

For most commuters, a single peso increase adds up quickly when taking multiple rides a day. In an era of rising prices, keeping fares low provides immediate relief to those living on a tight budget.

However, freezing these rates shifts the struggle onto the people behind the wheel. Transport leaders, including Greg Perez of Piston-Cebu, point out that fuel costs have doubled. Drivers who used to spend P1,000 on diesel daily are now paying P2,000, causing their take-home pay to drop from a modest P1,000 to as little as P300 or P500.

A risk of empty streets

Without the fare hike to act as a financial cushion, some operators warn they may have to stop running entirely. Ellen Maghanoy of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives explained that if it costs more to drive than they earn, there is no incentive to stay on the road.

If many drivers decide to stay home, it could lead to a massive shortage of transport, leaving the same commuters the government tried to protect with no way to get to work or school.

Problems with government aid

While the government has promised fuel subsidies to help drivers, many in the transport sector say the system is broken. Groups have criticized the program for being slow and disorganized, claiming the money often fails to reach the individual drivers who need it most.

Additionally, cooperatives that bought modern jeepneys are facing heavy loan payments. With their income frozen and fuel prices rising, these groups are in serious financial danger.

What happens next?

The focus now shifts to whether the government can deliver its promised support before transport groups begin coordinated strikes. Beyond one-time cash payments, many operators are asking the government to remove taxes on diesel to lower fuel prices for everyone.

This situation highlights the difficult balance between keeping travel affordable for the public and making sure the transport industry can actually afford to keep the country moving.