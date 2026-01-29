Jeepney overturns after brake failure; 3 hurt

A PASSENGER jeepney overturned after losing its brakes along Cebu Veterans Drive in Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City around 11 a.m. Thursday, January 29, 2026, injuring three passengers.

The PUJ driver, Rodrigo Sanchez, said the jeepney -- plying Route 04H (Plaza–Housing) -- noticed that his brakes had failed, prompting him to decide to steer the vehicle into the sidewalk.

Due to the strong impact, the jeepney toppled over and its passengers were injured.

Rodrigo explained that if he had rammed the vehicle farther downhill, there was a high possibility that all of them could have died.

“Wala naman koy laing idea kay kung modulhog pako sa ubos, daghan nama’g damage, ako na lang gi dasmag diha,” said Rodrigo.

(I had no other idea because if I continued downhill, there would have been a lot of damage, so I just crashed it there.)

Ambulances from Barangay Busay and the Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation quickly arrived and brought the three injured passengers to the hospital.

KJ Torrejos, a Lahug fire volunteer who first arrived at the scene, said the passengers’ injuries were not that serious.

The driver is currently in the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit and is facing a case of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries. (AYB)