Jefferson wows Cebu crowd, as Meralco batters Macau

THE Meralco Bolts, behind the explosive performances of imports Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Ismael Romero, trounced the debuting Macau Black Bears, 92-74, at the East Asia Super League's (EASL) first-ever charity event on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the newly renovated Cebu Coliseum on Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

Jefferson, who wowed the Cebuano crowd with his power dunks in front of phalanx defenders, erupted for 34 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists as the Bolts claimed win No. 2 in four starts.

Romero, for his part, added 25 points and set a new EASL single-game record of 28 rebounds. He broke Chiba Jets forward Xavier Cooks’ mark of 23 set on March 8 at the Lapu-Lapu Hoops Dome. Coincidentally, both records were set in Cebu.

With Romero dominating the shaded area, while Banchero, Jefferson, and Vahed Mohammadsina took turns taking shots from different angles, Meralco posted its biggest lead at 19 points, 71-52, with still 8:38 left in the ballgame.

But with Chongqui, Phoenix Shackelford, and Jalon Demaco Miller orchestrating a 19-6 run, the Black Bears showed signs of life, cutting the deficit to six, 77-71, following Miller’s three-point step-back with 4:10 remaining.

However, that was Macau’s last push, as the Bolts went back to work with a sharpened offense and stifling defense to notch their second home win in succession after dropping their first two games.

Chongqui, billed as the Allen Iverson of Macau, led the Black Bears with 25 points, including three 3-pointers, while Miller and Omari Peek-Green added 14 points each.

“I hope the game tonight inspires them. I hope it leaves hope. I hope they keep fighting. Keep supporting us and we’ll continue to support them,” said Jefferson in a post-game interview.

The former NBA veteran had two poster dunks in the first half and another two emphatic slams in the final half.

Chris Banchero was solid in support with 12 points, while Mohammadsina finished with 10 for the Bolts.

The win pushed Meralco up to the second seat in the Group B standings, trailing the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots (2-1), a team it defeated last November 8 in Iligan City. B.League’s Ryukyu Golden Kings are in third place with a 1-1 slate.

Meanwhile, Meralco and Macau are set to have a rematch at The Capital Arena on December 6 in Iligan City, Isabela. (JBM)