Jelena Soon: Cebu’s promising footballer

LIKE any other kid, Jelena “Jelly” Loren Ignacio Soon was heavily into gadgets, and as her parents noticed she had boundless energy, they let her try football as a distraction.

That has turned into a blessing in disguise, thanks to doting parents Lutherlee Ignacio and John Zantino Soon.

“Football has been a blessing in disguise, initially serving as a distraction from gadgets as my parents intended but evolving into much more. The blessings and opportunities it bestowed upon me have left an indelible mark on my life,” Jelena said.

All thanks to her parents’ full attention while she was growing up.

“I explored various sports at Singapore School Cebu. However, it was my boundless energy and speed at a young age that caught my mother’s attention. Seeing my potential, she suggested to my father that I try joining the football club at school, and from that point on, football became my passion,” Jelena said.

She initially played piano at the age of four and played multiple sports and extracurricular activites in Singapore School Cebu before trying football at six. Five years later, she became the only Filipina among 10 Pinoys who made it to the 2018 Nestle Milo Road To Barcelona, Spain and got to see Argentina star Lionel Messi play live.

“Being the only girl among nine boys on a 10-man lineup that travelled to Barcelona, Spain was a surreal experience for an 11-year-old like me,” said Jelena.

The journey from the hundreds of applicants trying out across the nation, to training with the best in Spain, and witnessing Messi play live in Camp Nou for Barca, remains etched for Jelena as one of the greatest experiences of her sports career.

The year 2018 became a big turning point in Jelena’s football career as a flurry of incredible encounters kicked into her life.

Her team, the Cebu Girls Under 15 Team qualified for the 2018 Allianz Futsal National Championship in Sta. Cruz, Laguna after winning the Regional Eliminations in Bacolod City. Adding to the highlight was their victory at the Batang Pinoy 2018, where they secured the Gold Medal in Futsal while representing Mandaue City, Cebu.

Last year was one of her most special memories as she made the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U17 women’s team and scored her first international goal against Bangladesh.

Jelena had to go through rigorous training at a young age as a Cebu-based player to represent the country.

She recounts football as a challenging sport as a girl playing a male-dominated sport, waking up at 4 a.m. before going to school for practice and playing against boys.

“Playing against boys presented both physical and mental challenges, but it also provided an opportunity for growth and improvement,” said Jelena.

Jelena, who has won a couple of Spelling Bees, says being a student-athlete means one needs discipline.

“The journey serves as a testament to the importance of discipline, sacrifice, and determination in achieving success in sports at a young age,” she said.

Aside from her sacrifices and discipline, Jelena also shared the culmination of success with her family, friends, teammates and coaches who encourage her to become better, not just as a player but also as a person.

Jelena holds to her belief that football also develops personal growth. “I realized that football wasn’t just about the game itself but also about personal growth and preparation for life beyond the sport.”

Now a Grade 11 student-athlete under the S.T.E.M. track at the De La Salle University Integrated School in Biñan, Laguna, Jelena understands the importance of balancing studies and passion.

“As a student-athlete, I recognize that academic excellence is paramount, serving as the foundation for achieving success, whether it be in football or as a future physician,” said Jelena, who wants to pursue sports medicine.

Like most other Filipinas, Jelena is elated over the senior women’s team’s historic World Cup campaign in 2023.

“This historic feat not only demonstrates the potential of Filipino women in football but also serves as a powerful inspiration for young girls, showing them that despite the adversities and gender stereotypes, they too can excel in the sport,” said Jelena, whose goal is “to pursue playing for the Philippine National Team for FIFA since it would be such a pleasure, especially in honoring or playing for my own country and creating more ‘herstory’ of football.”