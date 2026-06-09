Jellyfish cleanup: Safety first, says BFAR7

A BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 7 official said local governments should not be faulted for removing jellyfish if doing so is necessary to protect public safety.

Speaking at a media forum on the recent appearance of thimble jellyfish in Lapu-Lapu City, BFAR 7 Senior Fishing Regulations Officer Johann Friedrich Tejada said the agency cannot condemn measures taken by local authorities, provided they are intended to prevent jellyfish stings and ensure the safety of residents and beachgoers.

“I cannot condemn the action of the LGU if that is required for public safety. The important thing is that no one gets stung,” Tejada said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

In a SunStar Cebu Facebook post on June 3, 2026, a netizen expressed concern over the local government’s cleanup operations, pointing out that jellyfish were simply in their natural environment.

“Their presence is natural since the sea is their habitat,” the netizen commented in Cebuano.

While some understood the threat posed to beachgoers and residents, another netizen questioned the need to disrupt the marine ecosystem.

The netizen shared insights from marine biologist friends, explaining that thimble jellyfish are vital to the marine food web because they help regulate plankton populations, serve as food for turtles and fish, and contribute to nutrient cycling.

Instead of harvesting jellyfish, the netizen suggested installing temporary swimming barriers, launching public safety campaigns promoting protective swimwear, and researching the causes of the blooms to better balance public safety and environmental protection.

The sightings, initially recorded in Barangay Marigondon, later spread to portions of Barangay Sta. Rosa on Olango Island and the causeway area.

While the jellyfish are not considered deadly, experts said they can cause skin irritation and severe itching, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures.

Tejada said the best approach moving forward is for local governments to coordinate closely with national agencies to determine the most appropriate and ecologically sound response.

He suggested applying a hot compress to the affected area as a practical first-aid measure for jellyfish stings.

Asked how to distinguish harmless jellyfish from dangerous ones, Tejada offered a straightforward piece of advice: “If there is a jellyfish, keep your distance.”

Advisories

He warned that the most common venomous species found in Philippine waters are the Box Jellyfish and the Portuguese Man-of-War.

Addressing concerns about the impact of frequent jellyfish occurrences on local livelihoods, Tejada explained that jellyfish and fish are rarely found in the same area because they respond to different environmental factors.

“In most cases, it’s less likely that you’ll find a school of fish where there is also a swarm of jellyfish,” said Tejada, adding that changing environmental conditions have made jellyfish occurrences noticeably more frequent than in previous years.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Government said recent jellyfish sightings in several coastal areas are temporary and are not expected to significantly affect the province’s tourism industry.

Provincial Tourism Officer Rowena Lu Montecillo said jellyfish sightings are a natural occurrence and should not be a cause for alarm, noting that isolated cases of jellyfish stings had been recorded even before the recent swarms.

She said authorities will continue issuing advisories and advance notices so tourists and residents can take the necessary precautions before entering the water.

Montecillo also said the Capitol has strengthened emergency response measures in tourist areas by training community guides and local responders.

In an advisory, the Department of Tourism (DOT 7) underscored the importance of maintaining safety, vigilance and proactive guest management in destinations where jellyfish sightings have been reported.

The DOT 7 said while jellyfish clusters are a natural part of the “region’s rich and biodiverse marine ecosystem,” potential stings and skin irritations remain a concern for visitors and local communities.

“By maintaining vigilance and respecting our rich marine ecosystems, we can preserve Central Visayas as a premier, world-class destination that ensures peace of mind for every traveler,” the advisory said.

Areas with reported sightings include Lawis Beach and Pier in Argao, Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova, and Panagsama and White Beach in Moalboal. / Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa, Jasmine Mae Vergantiños, and Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU interns