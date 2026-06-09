Jellyfish sightings unlikely to hurt Cebu tourism, says PTO

THE Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) said that recent jellyfish sightings in several coastal areas of Cebu will have minimal impact on the province's tourism industry, describing the phenomenon as temporary and seasonal.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, PTO head Rowena Lu Montecillo said tourists visiting Cebu still have a wide range of destinations to choose from, even as authorities monitor areas where jellyfish have been reported.

Among the areas with sightings are Lawis Beach and Pier in Argao, Santa Fe, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, and Panagsama and White Beach in Moalboal.

The advisory follows a reminder from the Department of Tourism Region 7 urging tourists, residents, and tourism establishments to remain vigilant and observe safety precautions amid seasonal jellyfish occurrences in Cebu and Bohol waters.

Montecillo said jellyfish sightings are a natural occurrence and should not be a cause for alarm, noting that isolated cases of jellyfish stings have been recorded even before the recent swarms.

"Bisan pa atong wa pa ni sila (jellyfish swarms), naa naman gihapo'y panagsa nga maigo ka," she said.

(Even before these jellyfish swarms, there were already occasional cases of people getting stung.)

She added that the timing of the sightings is unlikely to significantly affect tourist arrivals, as the peak summer season has already ended and classes have resumed.

"Classes have started already and dili na kaayo in-demand ang atoang resorts," Montecillo said.

(Classes have started already, and beach resorts are no longer as in demand.)

Steps taken

Asked whether the Provincial Capitol plans to impose restrictions in affected areas, Montecillo said the government's role is limited to informing and advising the public.

"Di man sad pwede nga muingon ta nga you cannot go swimming anymore," she said.

(We cannot simply tell people that they can no longer go swimming.)

Instead, she said authorities will continue issuing advisories and advance notices so tourists and residents can take the necessary precautions before entering the water.

Montecillo also said the Capitol has strengthened emergency response measures in tourist areas by training community guides and local responders, following the directive of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

"Naa man po'y classification ang establishments nga dapat naa sila first aid, so we hope nga di ra sad kaayo daghan ang cases," she said.

(There are classifications requiring establishments to have first-aid capabilities, so we hope cases will remain minimal.)

Despite the sightings, Montecillo said the Provincial Capitol is not considering any additional regulations or mandates.

"Nothing really because there is no need for that," she said.

DOT-7 urges vigilance

In a regional advisory posted on the DOT Central Visayas Facebook page, the agency underscored the importance of maintaining safety, vigilance, and proactive guest management in destinations where jellyfish sightings have been reported.

The DOT said that while jellyfish clusters are a natural part of the “region's rich and biodiverse marine ecosystem,” potential stings and skin irritations remain a concern for visitors and local communities.

“By maintaining vigilance and respecting our rich marine ecosystems, we can preserve Central Visayas as a premier, world-class destination that ensures peace of mind for every traveler,” the advisory stated. (Lee Hashman Patalita, CNU Intern)