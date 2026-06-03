Jellyfish swarm hits Sta. Rosa, cleanup underway

THIMBLE jellyfish first reported in Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City have spread to portions of Barangay Sta. Rosa and the causeway area, prompting the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) to begin removal operations and issue warnings to the public.

Cenro personnel were deployed Wednesday, June 3, 2026, to affected coastal areas, using long-handled fish nets to collect clusters of jellyfish from shallow waters.

Personnel brought the collected jellyfish ashore and buried them in the sand to prevent accidental contact with residents and beachgoers.

Lapu-Lapu City Fish Examiner Orlando Leyson said the city started monitoring the affected areas after reports of jellyfish sightings expanded beyond Marigondon.

"As much as possible, people should avoid going near them if they see these jellyfish because they can cause skin irritation," Leyson said.

Leyson said this was the first time he observed the brown-colored thimble jellyfish in local waters.

Leyson said the species has been spotted in portions of Barangay Sta. Rosa and the causeway area.

He said thimble jellyfish are small and non-lethal but cause severe itching and skin rashes when their stinging structures contact the body. The irritation takes up to a week to heal.

Leyson said the jellyfish appear seasonal and may remain in local waters until July.

Although Cenro has not imposed a swimming ban, authorities continue to monitor coastal areas where sightings have been reported.

Leyson said not all shorelines in Lapu-Lapu City are affected.

Cenro advised residents, swimmers, and fishermen to stay away from visible jellyfish clusters and exercise caution while entering coastal waters.

Leyson said vinegar may be applied as first aid if a person is stung.

"Our advice is simple. If you see this type of jellyfish, do not go near it and avoid swimming in the area," Leyson said.

The City Government of Lapu-Lapu earlier warned that contact with thimble jellyfish causes painful skin irritation, red rashes, and severe itching. (April Vince Villacorta & Jasmine Vergantiños, CNU interns)