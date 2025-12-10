Jennie: Always a good time with you Philippines

BLACKPINK’s Jennie posted a photo dump on Instagram from her recent trip to the Philippines.
She shared that she had a great time during the group’s sold-out DEADLINE World Tour, held from November 22 to 23, 2025 at the Philippine Arena.
“Always a good time with you Philippines,” she captioned her post.
The DEADLINE World Tour is BLACKPINK’s 2025 global concert tour.
The two-night concert was a sell-out within hours of the general sale opening.
The show featured the full group reunited after a break for solo projects; fans called the atmosphere “electric,” and the venue was filled with cheering BLINKs, pink light-sticks and high energy from start to finish.