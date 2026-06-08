Jennifer Lopez’s twins accepted into five colleges, each gets scholarship

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez proudly shared that her 18-year-old twins Max and Emme have been accepted into all five colleges they applied to.

In an interview with People Magazine, Lopez said both of her children also received scholarships. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard,” she said.

Max and Emme are Lopez’s children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez also shared that her twins are set to graduate from high school this month.

When asked about her children studying in different schools, Lopez said she fully supports their choices. “It’s fine. I want them to be happy, go where they want to go and do what they want to do.”

The singer admitted she has been emotional about the upcoming transition, saying she has been crying for two months as her twins prepare to move into dorm life and begin college. / TRC