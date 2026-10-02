Jennylyn chooses not to respond to Patrick

Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado has declined to comment on the revelations made by her ex-partner, actor Patrick Garcia, about their past.

Jennylyn and Patrick have a son, 18-year-old Alex Jazz.

According to Aguila Entertainment, the talent management agency handling Jennylyn’s showbiz career, the actress has chosen not to respond to the actor out of respect for the privacy and peace of mind of both her family and Patrick’s family.

Jennylyn has also reportedly appealed to the public to stop bashing Patrick’s family, particularly his 13-year-old daughter, Michelle Garcia, whom the actor shares with his wife, Nikka Martinez.

The issue stemmed from Patrick’s interview on Ogie Diaz’s YouTube vlog on Sept. 29, 2026, where he addressed for the first time the allegations that he abandoned Jennylyn after she became pregnant.

Patrick said he decided to speak publicly about the issue after his daughter, Michelle, who is currently training to become a K-pop idol, was subjected to online bashing.

“Actually, one day, my daughter, si Michelle, went up to me and said, ‘Daddy, I’m sad. Because every time there’s good news about me, in the comment section, it’s all bashing, and they’re bashing me because of you. Daddy, why don’t you tell your story? What really happened between you and your past?’” Patrick said.

“I told her, ‘Yeah, I can tell my story, but I cannot promise you that the bashing will stop, lessen or worsen.’ She said, ‘Daddy, it’s okay, as long as they know the truth.’”

During the interview, Patrick also denied the allegations against him.

“To the bashers who hate me so much because they’re saying that I left Jen, no, that’s not true. I didn’t leave Jen. I was never there for Jen during her pregnancy, not because I didn’t want to be there, but because she didn’t want me to be there. So, that’s the truth. That’s my story,” he said.

“This is the story I’ve been holding for 18 years that I haven’t told because, you know, maybe people would forget about it. Maybe they would just move on. But until this day, Jen’s words are haunting me, my family and my daughter. People are hating on us too much, and I think it’s unfair. That’s why I’m telling my story.”

According to Patrick, the last time he saw his son was in Dec. 2017. He said he sent Alex Jazz a message through Viber in 2018, but it was only seen and never received a response / TRC