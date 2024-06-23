Jeo dominates in homecoming fight

JEO Santisima put up an impressive performance in his hometown debut after a fourth-round stoppage of Thai warrior Arnon Yupang in the main event of “Bakbakan sa Masbate 2” promoted by Gov. Antonio Kho’s ATK Promotions on Saturday night, June 22, 2024, at the Masbate Lagoon in Cataingan, Masbate.

The 28-year-old Santisima landed a huge left hook to the ribs that dropped Yupang to his knees. Yupang was slow to get up, and referee Gerald Tomeldan reached the 10-count in the 2:01 mark of the fourth.

“First of all, I’m very thankful for the support of my fellow Masbateños, especially to our beloved governor Tata Tony,” Santisima said.

Santisima dethroned Yupang of his World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Continental super featherweight belt. He’ll most likely break into the world rankings of the WBC.

“I just focused on my goal to score a knockout and I’m very happy that I was able to accomplish it,” said Santisima. “As for my next fight, it all depends on my promoter. But if a big opportunity comes my way, like a world title shot, I will take it because it’s every boxer’s dream.”

Santisima, a former ALA Boy, improved to 24-7 with 20 knockouts, while Yupang dropped to 14-5 with five knockouts.

Santisima’s younger brother, Alex Santisima Jr., also walked away with a victory.

Santisima Jr. (9-1, 3 KOs) scored a third-round knockout of Justine Darap (11-6, 7 KOs) to win the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super bantamweight strap.

The Santisima brothers’ ZIP-Sanman teammate, world-rated Esneth Domingo (20-2, 12 KOs), also walked away with a win after knocking out Enrique Magsalin (10-6-2, 1 KO) in one of the five title fights in the card.

Domingo brought home the WBC Asia flyweight belt.

In the other title bouts, former world title challenger Michael Dasmarinas (35-3-2, 24 KOs) forced veteran Jon Jon Estrada (18-12-1, 14 KOs) to quit on his stool in the ninth round to win the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Philippine featherweight diadem, while Alvin Camique (9-2, 4 KOs) upset experienced Ben Ligas (16-5-2, 10 KOs) with a second round knockout to win the vacant WBF Australasian super flyweight title. / EKA