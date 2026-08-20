Jeo set to end slump

FORMER world title challenger Jeo Santisima and Japanese fighter Tom Mizokoshi will be featured in the “Sanman 103” boxing card on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Santisima is looking to end his recent slump when he takes on journeyman Alvin Lagumbay in a six-round bout.

The 30-year-old Santisima dropped his last two contests, losing to Angelo Peña by unanimous decision in Switzerland last year and to Mikhail Grigoryan, also by unanimous decision, this year.

Santisima was once one of the Philippines’ most promising fighters and earned a shot at a world title in 2020. He challenged then-World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-bantamweight king Emanuel Navarrete but lost by an 11th-round stoppage in the US.

Lagumbay is a very experienced former regional champion who has fought all over the world. He owns a win over former world title contender Keita Obara and has fought the likes of Criztian Pitt Laurente, Jerald Into, and Andy Hiraoka.

Lagumbay is also in dire need of a win after losing his last eight bouts.

Santisima has a win-loss record of 26-10 with 22 knockouts, while Lagumbay is 14-14-1 with 12 knockouts.

Mizokoshi, meanwhile, clashes with battle-scarred veteran Jeson Mopon in another six-rounder.

Mizokoshi is also eager to bounce back after losing his last two fights. He lost to China’s Luan Guangheng by technical decision in Thailand and then to three-division world champion Johnriel Casimero via fifth-round knockout in Japan last year.

Mizokoshi is 11-6-2 with five knockouts, while Mopon is 11-25 with one knockout.

Also on the card, undefeated prospect Cholo Alvares (6-0, 4 KOs) battles Paolo Fortun (4-3, 2 KOs) for the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight title, while Jerome Cometa (4-1, 1 KO) slugs it out with former regional champion Jonathan Refugio (22-15-5, 8 KOs). / EKA