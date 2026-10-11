Jericho, Carlo, Maris and Odette emerge as big winners at the 49th Gawad Urian

JERICHO Rosales became emotional as he accepted the Best Actor award at the 49th Gawad Urian.
Echo shared that there was a time when he wanted to quit show business because he felt that the work he was doing no longer had meaning.
In his acceptance speech, he gave special mention to Direk Laurice Guillen, whom he considers a mother figure. However, his role in the film Quezon reignited his passion for acting.
Rosales tied with Carlo Aquino for the Best Actor award. Aquino starred in Bar Boys: After School.
However, Aquino’s wife, Charlie Dizon, accepted the trophy on his behalf as he was absent from the awards night.
Meanwhile, Maris Racal did not expect to win at the Urians, describing her victory as a “dream come true.” She tied with Odette Khan for the Best Actress award.
The winners of the 49th Gawad Urian are as follows:
Best Actress
Maris Racal – Sunshine
Odette Khan – Bar Boys: After School
Best Actor
Carlo Aquino – Bar Boys: After School
Jericho Rosales – Quezon
Best Supporting Actress
Jennica Garcia – Sunshine
Best Supporting Actor
Will Ashley – Bar Boys: After School
Best Cinematography
Quezon
Best Director
Noni Abao – Bloom Where You Are Planted
Best Film
Bloom Where You Are Planted
Best Screenplay
Republic of the Philippines
Best Documentary
Bloom Where You Are Planted
Best Short Film
Cemento
Best Production Design
Quezon
Best Editing
Bloom Where You Are Planted
Best Music
Jerrold Tarog – Quezon
Best Sound
Cinemartyrs
Outstanding Gawad Urian Award
Laurice Guillen. / TRC S