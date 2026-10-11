Jericho, Carlo, Maris and Odette emerge as big winners at the 49th Gawad Urian

JERICHO Rosales became emotional as he accepted the Best Actor award at the 49th Gawad Urian.

Echo shared that there was a time when he wanted to quit show business because he felt that the work he was doing no longer had meaning.

In his acceptance speech, he gave special mention to Direk Laurice Guillen, whom he considers a mother figure. However, his role in the film Quezon reignited his passion for acting.

Rosales tied with Carlo Aquino for the Best Actor award. Aquino starred in Bar Boys: After School.

However, Aquino’s wife, Charlie Dizon, accepted the trophy on his behalf as he was absent from the awards night.

Meanwhile, Maris Racal did not expect to win at the Urians, describing her victory as a “dream come true.” She tied with Odette Khan for the Best Actress award.

The winners of the 49th Gawad Urian are as follows:

Best Actress

Maris Racal – Sunshine

Odette Khan – Bar Boys: After School

Best Actor

Carlo Aquino – Bar Boys: After School

Jericho Rosales – Quezon

Best Supporting Actress

Jennica Garcia – Sunshine

Best Supporting Actor

Will Ashley – Bar Boys: After School

Best Cinematography

Quezon

Best Director

Noni Abao – Bloom Where You Are Planted

Best Film

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Best Screenplay

Republic of the Philippines

Best Documentary

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Best Short Film

Cemento

Best Production Design

Quezon

Best Editing

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Best Music

Jerrold Tarog – Quezon

Best Sound

Cinemartyrs

Outstanding Gawad Urian Award

Laurice Guillen. / TRC S