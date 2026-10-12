Jericho hangs onto jeepney while carrying Urian trophy

Overjoyed by his Best Actor win at the Gawad Urian Awards, Jericho Rosales stopped a passenger jeepney and playfully hung onto it.

The incident happened just as he was leaving the venue, trophy in hand.

“What a happy ride home! Thank you so, so, so much again, Urian Awards and Team Quezon,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram account on Oct. 8.

However, the actor was only joking around and even shook hands with the driver, who was amused by his antics.

The 49th Gawad Urian Awards was held at the Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium of De La Salle University-Manila on Thursday evening. / TRC