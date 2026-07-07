Jericho, Maris Racal among big winners at the Eddys

“QUEZON” was named Best Picture at the 9th Entertainment Editors’ Choice Awards (The Eddys) held on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

“Quezon” lead star Jericho Rosales won the Best Actor award, while Jerrold Tarog was named Best Director. The film also took home awards for Best Screenplay and Best Production Design.

Meanwhile, Maris Racal won the Best Actress award for her performance in “Sunshine.” Rochelle Pangilinan was named Best Supporting Actress for “Child No. 82,” while Will Ashley (“Bar Boys: After School”) and Rico Blanco (“Manila’s Finest”) tied for Best Supporting Actor.

Other winners included “Salvage Land” for Best Cinematography, “Sunshine” for Best Editing, “Manila’s Finest” for Best Sound and “Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins” for Best Visual Effects. / TRC S