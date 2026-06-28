Jericho Rosales’ brother found after going missing

Former actor Jeremiah Rosales, 40, has been found after he was reported missing since June 21, 2026.

Jeremiah is the younger brother of actor Jericho Rosales. Reports said he had gone into hiding in Bicol because he did not want to return to a rehabilitation facility in Batangas.

In an interview with Pep.ph, his wife, Jhen Go, shared:

“On June 21, Father’s Day, his brother and I planned to bring him back to rehab as our gift to him. He had previously stayed at a private rehabilitation center in Pasig City in 2024.”

She added that Jericho had been the one supporting Jeremiah’s recovery.

“Kuya Jing (Jericho) was the one who admitted him to rehab. He also paid for it every month. Jeremiah was supposed to complete a one-year program, but he didn’t finish it because whenever we visited him, he managed to convince us that he was already okay. So even though the program wasn’t over yet, Kuya Jing decided to bring him home.”

Go also spoke about Jericho’s role in his brother’s life.

“Jeremiah is the youngest, and Kuya Jing has really been like a father to him because they only have each other and they grew up without a father.

“Everything we’re doing is for his own good. We just want him to overcome his addiction and improve his behavior.” / TRC S