Jericho Rosales returns to romance with Anne Curtis in new film

A shift after a heavy role

Rosales said the move back to romance came after fully immersing himself in his role as Quezon. Speaking at a press event in Cebu earlier this month, he described the contrast between the two projects.

“While Quezon was about the country and its leaders,” Rosales said, “this film is about a girl he loves — and about trying to understand why you fall for someone so deeply, so quickly.”

Saying yes to the script

Despite the film’s romantic focus, Rosales said he initially turned it down. He shared that when Villamor first sent him the script, he was more interested in darker, heavier material.

“I didn’t even read it at first,” he said. “I was looking for something heavier — a thriller, something gritty.”

The project came back into consideration after Rosales reconnected with Villamor through actor Jerald Napoles. Several conversations followed, including a long dinner where they discussed the story in depth.

“We talked for three to four hours,” Rosales said. “By the end of that night, I told her, ‘Let’s make this film.’”

Reuniting with Anne Curtis

Casting the female lead became the next step. Rosales said he pushed for Curtis, whom he felt was the right fit for the role.

“Director Irene had a list,” he said. “But I told her we had to work with Anne.”

Villamor agreed, noting that the chemistry between the two actors was already evident on set. One early scene, where Curtis’ character casually analyzes Rosales’ zodiac sign, was filmed on the first day—immediately after an emotionally heavy sequence.

“They’re already friends,” Villamor said. “The chemistry was there. It’s been over a decade since their last project together, but I wasn’t afraid to start with big scenes.”

Villamor previously worked with Curtis on the 2018 film “Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story” and said she continues to be drawn to love stories that explore emotional depth.

“Whenever I tell stories about love, I look for a different angle,” she said. “I want to explore why people love the way they do.”

Maturity on and off screen

Curtis was unable to attend the Cebu press event following the recent passing of her father, but Rosales spoke warmly about their renewed partnership. He recalled that early in their careers, his personal beliefs once led him to refuse a love scene with Curtis.

“She was my crush,” he said. “I was very religious back then. Even management was confused.”

Now, he said, both actors bring more life experience to the project.

“We’re more mature now,” Rosales said. “She has her own family. A lot has happened in my life, too. We look at love differently.”

In “The Loved One,” Curtis plays Ellie and Rosales portrays Eric, former lovers who reunite years later to confront unresolved emotions. Although their characters are in their early 20s, Rosales said real-life experience was essential to making the story feel honest.

Letting go and moving forward

For Rosales, the film also served as a way to move on from his portrayal of Quezon. He joked about posting a video online to symbolically shed the role.

“I even posted a video shaking Manuel off my body,” he said, laughing. “Jumping and saying, ‘Not Manuel, not Manuel.’”

Returning to romance, he said, felt like a reset.

“After carrying such a heavy character, it was refreshing to return to something familiar,” Rosales said. “Just enjoying love, the thrill, the hurt, and the frustration that come with it.”