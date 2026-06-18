Jerome Ponce mourns passing of brother

Actor Jerome Ponce and his family are mourning the passing of his younger brother, Jesus Omboy G. Porciuncula.

The Kapamilya actor announced the sad news through an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself with Jesus. However, he did not disclose the cause of his brother’s death.

“Boy, I love you so much. I’ll reach your rank too — just wait for me. GGWP (Good Game, Well Played),” Jerome wrote in his post.

Jerome also has another younger brother, Jerricho, who works as a freelance actor and commercial model.

Several personalities from the entertainment industry expressed their condolences to Jerome, including Andrew Muhlach, Teejay Marquez, Jason Abalos, Marlo Mortel and Jules Estrada. / TRC S