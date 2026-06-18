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Jerome Ponce mourns passing of brother

Jerome Ponce mourns passing of brother
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Actor Jerome Ponce and his family are mourning the passing of his younger brother, Jesus Omboy G. Porciuncula.

The Kapamilya actor announced the sad news through an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself with Jesus. However, he did not disclose the cause of his brother’s death.

“Boy, I love you so much. I’ll reach your rank too — just wait for me. GGWP (Good Game, Well Played),” Jerome wrote in his post.

Jerome also has another younger brother, Jerricho, who works as a freelance actor and commercial model.

Several personalities from the entertainment industry expressed their condolences to Jerome, including Andrew Muhlach, Teejay Marquez, Jason Abalos, Marlo Mortel and Jules Estrada. / TRC S

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