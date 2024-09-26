Jerusalem aims to unify world titles

FOLLOWING his most impressive performance to date, World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is now setting his sights on bigger fights.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem is eyeing a world title unification bout against either long-time World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight Super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong or World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight titleholder Oscar Collazo.

“Yes, that’s what I want, a world title unification,” Jerusalem told SunStar Cebu. “I want to add another belt. I want that WBA belt. Fighting Collazo would be another option. If I’ll be given a chance to fight Collazo again, then I don’t want it to be fought in his place. We can fight in Japan, but it would be better if the fight will be here in the Philippines.”

It was recently announced that Niyomtrong and Collazo are set to fight in a unification on Nov. 16, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

Jerusalem could be next in line against the winner of that fight.

Jerusalem’s coach, Michael Domingo, believes his ward is ready to fight for a unification after easily defeating Mexican challenger Luis Castillo on Sept. 22, 2024, in Mandaluyong City.

“He’s ready, as long as he completes his training. We aim to fight for either the WBA or WBO belts. I really want a rematch with Collazo, but Melvin prefers to fight the Thai opponent. If the fight is held in Thailand, the climate will be similar to the Philippines,” said Domingo.

Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil, Jerusalem’s promoter, also feels that a unification bout is the way to go, but they currently have a lot of options.

“It was a perfect performance. Melvin showed his power and demonstrated that he has the stamina to go the full 12 rounds without a problem,” Manangquil said of Jerusalem’s performance. “I will talk with the team. Maybe a title defense in Japan or a unification. We will try to work on it.”

Jerusalem is one of just two current world champions from the Philippines. The only other current world champion is International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight titlist Pedro Taduran. / EKA