Jerusalem faces Diaz in ‘Brawl at the Mall’

FORMER World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem makes his much-anticipated ring return on Oct. 29, 2023 after losing to Oscar Collazo.

The 29-year-old Jerusalem takes on Francis Jay Diaz in an eight-round light flyweight contest in the main event of Sanman Promotions’ “Brawl at the Mall XIV” at Robinsons Mall in General Santos City.

“He’s a good fighter. I’ve already fought him in the amateurs,” Jerusalem told SunStar Cebu.

Jerusalem became a world champion at the start of the year after dethroning Masataka Taniguchi by a second round technical knockout. His reign, however, was short after losing the WBO belt in his first title defense with a seventh round stoppage in the hands of Collazo on May 27 in California.

Jerusalem has been sparring at different gyms: Zip Boxing and Wellness Center, ARQ Boxing Gym, Omega Boxing Gym, Villamor Boxing Gym and the Prime Fight Gym. He’s been sparring with the likes of KJ Cataraja, Esneth Domingo, Ian Abne, April Jay Abne and John Paul Gabunilas.

Jerusalem is still highly rated in the world as a minimumweight. He’s ranked No. 6 by the WBO and No. 8 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Jerusalem wants another shot at a world title, but he’s also willing to move up in weight and fight for a second division world title.

“I still want to fight for a world championship at 105,” he said. “I have a bit of a hard time making the weight but if it’s for a world championship, I can still make weight. I’m willing to move up to 108 if given a chance to fight for a world title.”

The 25-year-old Diaz is a good return fight for Jerusalem and give him a boost of confidence. He’s tough and has fought some talented Filipino fighters, the likes of Arvin Magramo, Judy Flores, Danrick Sumabong, Ramil Macado and Berland Robles.

Diaz is currently on a five-fight losing streak and lost to Robles by a third round stoppage in his latest outing on Aug. 15 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Jerusalem is 20-3 with 12 knockouts, while Diaz is 8-6-1 with a knockout.

Meanwhile, the Santisima brothers are also seeing action in the same card.

Alex Santisima (7-0, 2 KOs) takes on experienced Renan Portes (12-15, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder, Gabriel Santisima (2-0, 1 KO) trades leathers with Jaeger Bereno (3-4-3) in a six-round bout, and David Santisima makes his pro debut against Elizer Ambon (1-12, 1 KO).

Also in the undercard, Abubacar Yanon slugs it out with Jeorge Perez (1-7), Lourinz Biasong is fighting Jerry Tabago (3-13-1), Mark Onal exchanges blows with Josmar Namias and Kevin Villanueva (1-0) clashes with Nathaniel Juan (0-5).