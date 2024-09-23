Jerusalem retains title

MELVIN Jerusalem put on a masterful performance as he successfully defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight title with a one-sided unanimous decision over Mexican challenger Luis Castillo in the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow show on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at the Mandaluyong City College Gym in Mandaluyong City.

Jerusalem dominated Castillo with his speed and impressive combinations to get the nods of all three judges.

The scores were 118-109, 120-107, and 120-107.

Jerusalem set the pace of the fight and dropped Castillo with a solid right straight to the jaw in the opening round. The 27-year-old Castillo was able to beat the referee’s 10-count but Jerusalem immediately pounced on him with a flurry of punches. Luckily, Castillo was saved by the bell.

Jerusalem continued to attack Castillo and consistently landed with his right straight.

Castillo had no answer for the 30-year-old Jerusalem’s awkward angles and blinding speed, and was totally outclassed in 12 rounds of action.

“He was well-conditioned. This was his most impressive performance I have seen,” Jerusalem’s trainer, ZIP-Sanman head coach Michael Domingo, told SunStar Cebu. “He has already matured with how he picks and throws his punches.”

Jerusalem, who fought for a world title for the first time in the Philippines, improved to 23-3 with 12 knockouts, while Castillo suffered his first career loss and dropped to 21-1-1 with 13 knockouts.

Former world titleholder Jerwin Ancajas (35-4-2, 23 KOs), meanwhile, made a triumphant featherweight debut with a fifth-round disqualification win over experienced Thai fighter Sukprased Ponpitak (30-20, 20 KOs) in the main supporting bout.

Ancajas dropped Ponpitak in the opening round with a solid counter right hook.

Ponpitak made it a rough fight by taking Ancajas down numerous times. He was finally deducted a point in the third round after repeated warnings from the referee. Despite the warnings, Ponpitak continued his dirty tricks and was ultimately disqualified in the 2:34 mark of the fifth round.

In the undercard, Gabriel Santisima (6-0, 5 KOs) kept his unbeaten slate with a devastating second-round knockout of Jelo Bacalso (6-6-2, 4 KOs), Kevin Villanueva (5-0, 3 KOs) knocked out Jason Arigola (6-4, 3 KOs) in the third round, Melchor Roda (8-4, 6 KOs) stopped Ariel Puton (6-2, 5 KOs) in the second round;

Billy Ray Naelgas (3-0) remained undefeated with a majority technical decision over Randy Tandora (3-1, 2 KOs), Cebu-based Japanese Kiyoto Narukami (4-0, 1 KO) outclassed Jaybie Ignacio (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision, Charlie Adtoon (4-0, 2 KOs) scored a first-round technical knockout against Evander Dogwe (5-2, 2 KOs);

Reycar Escriber (3-2, 1 KO) beat Ambrosio Soliveres (4-2, 1 KO) via a first-round stoppage, Roger Esclamado (3-0, 1 KO) walked away with a split decision over Joel Garcia (3-1, 1 KO), Perlito Exclamada Jr. (3-0-1, 1 KO) won against Eman Alajid (3-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision, Diory Boy Sixta (2-0) defeated Gideon Salazar (1-1) by unanimous decision and Jhonel Lastimosa (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out Francisco Remolacio (1-1-1) in the opening round. / EKA