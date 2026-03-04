Jerusalem seeks knockout win in rematch with Kuse

WORLD Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is ready to take a big risk. After missing out on a bigger fight he wanted, Jerusalem will now defend his world title in South Africa against a familiar opponent.

Jerusalem will face South African boxer Siyakholwa Kuse in a rematch on May 16, 2026, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. Fighting in another country is always challenging, especially when the crowd supports the hometown boxer.

Jerusalem said Kuse’s team offered the fight. If he refused, he might have been forced to give up his title.

“We’re improving what we did in the first fight,” Jerusalem told SunStar Cebu. “I’ll do my best, put on a good show, and try to dominate to make sure I win.”

The 32-year-old Filipino champion had hoped to face Oscar Collazo, who holds two other world titles in the same weight class. At first, Collazo agreed to a rematch, but he later chose to fight another boxer instead. That left Jerusalem searching for a new opponent.

Because he will be fighting in South Africa, Jerusalem knows it may be difficult to win if the match goes to the judges’ scorecards. That’s why he is aiming for a knockout.

“I’ll try my best to knock him out because that’s the surest way to win there,” he said. “But our goal is to control the fight and impress the judges.”

Filipino boxers have had a tough time winning world title fights in South Africa. In 2023, Regie Suganob lost to Sivenathi Nontshinga in a world title fight. In 2011, Johnriel Casimero was stopped by Moruti Mthalane in another title bout held there.

Jerusalem and Kuse first fought on Oct. 29, 2025, in Quezon City. Jerusalem won that match by unanimous decision, meaning all three judges scored the fight in his favor.

Jerusalem has a record of 25 wins and 3 losses, with 12 knockouts. Kuse, who is ranked No. 2 by the WBC, has 9 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, with four knockouts.

Now, Jerusalem hopes to prove once again that he is the better fighter — this time on his opponent’s home turf. / EKA