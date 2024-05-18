Jerusalem wants to unify division

AFTER becoming a world champion again, World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight king Melvin Jerusalem wants to achieve more and unify the world titles in his division.

“I want a unification fight. I’ll fight any of the champions in my weight division,” Jerusalem told SunStar Cebu.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem won the WBC minimumweight belt last March 31, 2024 after dethroning previously unbeaten Yudai Shigeoka in Japan. He’s currently the only Filipino world champion.

Out of all three present minimumweight world titleholders, Jerusalem has his eyes set on Oscar Collazo, who dethroned him of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight belt last year.

“I want to fight Collazo here in Japan,” said Jerusalem. “I really want to fight him again. I want to avenge my loss. I’ll do my best to beat him if we get that rematch.”

Jerusalem lost to Collazo on May 27, 2023 by a seventh-round stoppage in the US. Since then, Collazo successfully defended his title twice with wins over Pinoy Garen Diagan and Reyneris Gutierrez. He’s set to defend his belt against Gerardo Zapata on June 7, 2024 in the US.

The two other world champions in the minimumweight division are Yudai’s younger brother Ginjiro Shigeoka, who holds the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt, and Thai star Thammanoon Niyomtrong, the World Boxing Association (WBA) champion.

Ginjiro will most likey defend his belt in a mandatory title defense against No. 1 challenger Pedro Taduran, while Niyomtrong is also set for a mandatory title defense against Olympic gold medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov.

Jerusalem is currently training in Japan along with WBO No. 1 ranked KJ Cataraja.

Jerusalem is targeting a ring return in September. / EKA