Jessa emotional as Dingdong surprises her with vow renewal

SINGER Jessa Zaragoza became emotional after being surprised by her husband Dingdong Avanzado during their silver wedding anniversary.

Jessa initially thought she was set to perform at an event for a jewelry company she endorses. However, upon stepping out, she was met with Avanzado waiting for her at the altar, alongside their daughter Jayda Avanzado and their entire family.

The event turned out to be a renewal of vows ceremony for their 25th wedding anniversary.

“@jessazaragoza caught in shock thinking she was going to perform but was welcomed by @jayda and a whole ceremony for her renewal of vows with @dingdongavanzado,” read the caption from Nice Print Photo on Instagram.

Dingdong also shared how he managed to keep the surprise from his wife.

“Make sure your daughter is in on it and make all your invited close friends promise not to ‘spill the beans’ (Marites preferably not invited),” he wrote, adding that Jessa was told she was booked to perform at a major event, which explained the formal styling and wardrobe prepared for her. / TRC