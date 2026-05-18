Jessica Sanchez reunites with OPM stars in Manila concert night

FILIPINO-AMERICAN singer Jessica Sanchez held an emotional homecoming concert at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, May 16, 2026, performing despite being under the weather. In an ABS-CBN report, she opened with “Golden Hour” and “Beautiful Things,” then sang tracks including “This Love,” “Electric Honey,” “What’s Your 20,” “Fallin’,” “Ikaw,” “Oceans” and “I Will Always Love You,” among others.

The star-studded show featured collaborations with Morissette Amon, Regine Velasquez and Gary Valenciano, with standout duets like “Stronger Than Before,” “When You Believe” and “Risk It All.” The night ended with “Tonight” and “Clarity,” plus a surprise fan interaction backstage. / JAT