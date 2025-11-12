Jessica Sanchez to welcome New Year in the PH

FILIPINO-AMERICAN singer Jessica Sanchez, Season 20 grand winner of “America’s Got Talent,” will celebrate the New Year in the Philippines. She is scheduled to perform at the Manila Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts on Dec. 31, 2025. Newport World Resorts announced the news on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

“Witness the vocal powerhouse’s first homecoming performance after her historic ‘America’s Got Talent’ win,” the resort said in a post.

Sanchez recently trended again after reappearing on “AGT” for its 20th edition. She first auditioned during the show’s inaugural season and also joined “American Idol” in 2012.

She recently gave birth to her first child, Eliana Mae Gallardo. / HBL S