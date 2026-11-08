Jessica Sanchez visits Boracay

Singer Jessica Sanchez recently shared photos from her visit to Boracay on Instagram.

The photos showed Jessica spending time with her daughter, Eliana, including riding a tricycle and swimming.

“Boracay, you have my heart,” Jessica wrote in her caption. She also added, “My heart is so full of joy and gratitude.”

Jessica was pregnant with Eliana when she competed in “America’s Got Talent” last year, where she emerged as the grand champion.

The 31-year-old Filipino-American singer is currently in the Philippines for a series of performances, including a holiday-themed event in Parañaque on Nov. 13, 2026. / TRC